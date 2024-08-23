UP Govt. Youth Welfare Department Onboarded IIM Indore Manager To Make The Welfare Scheme More Effective

Naveen Krishna Rai |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard department of the Uttar Pradesh government onboarded the IIM manager to assist it in developing leadership abilities and entrepreneurship skills among the youth of the state.

As per the letter issued by the directorate general of the Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard department, the IIM manager has been nominated as an invited member of the “Youth Program Advisory Committee”.

It is noteworthy that the Uttar Pradesh state government is continuously making efforts to encourage and empower the youth of the state by helping them develop their leadership abilities, entrepreneurship skills etc. In continuation of this effort, the Directorate General of Youth Welfare has approved a new scheme named “Conducting IEC (Information, Education, Communication) activities to make youth aware” under the new demand in the financial year 2024-25. To provide the necessary guidelines and suggestions for the implementation of this scheme a committee named “Youth Program Advisory Committee” has also been constituted under the chairmanship of the Joint Director (administration). And, to strengthen this committee, the IIM Indore manager Naveen Krishna Rai has been included as an invited member.

Here, it is worth mentioning that Mr Naveen currently works as a Senior Manager at IIM Indore and he is a well-known public policy and management expert. He has been nominated to serve on numerous state committees, where he offers recommendations on topics like industry, start-ups, e-governance, and police training. Apart from this he also provides training to officers of the Indian Revenue Service, State Police Service, Administrative Services and Judicial Service.