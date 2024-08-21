IIM Indore Hosts Inaugural Director's Cup; Celebrates Women’s Football & Empowerment | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore conducted the inaugural Director's Cup, a landmark event held on August 15, 2024, celebrating women’s football and empowerment. This initiative underscores the institute’s commitment to promoting physical and mental wellness within its community and beyond.

The tournament featured teams from IIM Indore, along with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISERB), Jagran Lakecity University Bhopal (JLU), NMIMS Indore, Indore Institute of Law (IIL), and Mata Jijabai Government Girls PG College (MJBG). It highlighted the institute’s dedication to sports and a healthy lifestyle, while also promoting a say-no-to-drugs message.

The event concluded on August 20, 2024, with IIM Indore’s team winning the inaugural Director's Cup. Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, presented the awards to the winners.

He also expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the student team behind the event. He said, “My best wishes to my students who initiated this event. It’s incredible to see how you’ve not only learned to play football but have also been swift in organizing all these events. I encourage you to continue organizing such programs where all students can be involved”.

He mentioned that such events embody the spirit of teamwork and empowerment. “Football is more than a game; it’s a platform for women to showcase their strength and resilience. Let us continue to support and uplift each other, both on and off the field”, he said.

Also in attendance were Prof. Manoj Motiani, Chair - Hostel and Students Affairs, and Col. Dr. Gururaj Pamidi (Veteran), Chief Officer: Administration, who congratulated the players on their performances.

The Director's Cup was organized by the SportsCom of IIM Indore and the Students Affairs Committee (SAC), continuing the institute’s tradition of impactful sports events. Previously, IIM Indore hosted an India vs. France football match during the student exchange programme.

The campus has consistently enhanced its sports facilities. Recently inaugurated sports facilities include a new mini football turf, jogging track, indoor badminton court, and billiards tables, complementing existing amenities such as the swimming pool, lawn tennis courts, and squash courts. These upgrades reflect IIM Indore’s commitment to a healthy, dynamic, and inclusive environment.

The Director's Cup reflects the community’s spirit, dedication, and pursuit of excellence. IIM Indore looks forward to continuing its support for empowering and inspiring students through such events.