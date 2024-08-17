NIRF 2024: IIM Bodh Gaya Surges 20 Spots, Now Among India’s Top 50 Management Schools

IIIM Bodh Gaya |

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings were revealed by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on August 12, 2024.



IIT Madras took first place in the "overall" category of higher education this year. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), located in Bangalore, comes in second; IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kanpur, in that order, take third, fourth, and fifth position. IIT Roorkee placed eighth, IIT Guwahati ninth, AIIMS Delhi seventh, and IIT Kharagpur sixth. JNU, New Delhi, is in tenth place.

IIM Bodh Gaya has jumped up 20 spots to 33rd place in the management category of the most recent National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, marking a major improvement from its 53rd place ranking in 2023.

Bihar-Based Institutions In NIRF

This accomplishment is especially significant because it places IIM Bodh Gaya as the sole Bihar-based institution among India's top 50 management schools. Other Bihar-based universities, like IIT Patna (34 in the engineering category) and AIIMS Patna (26 in the medical category), have made it to the top 100 list, coming in at 99 and 73 in the overall category, respectively.

Today, IIM Bodh Gaya is home to over 1400 students studying in five fully residential programmes, i.e., the Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), the MBA, the MBA-Digital Business Management (DBM), the MBA-Hospital and Healthcare Management (HHM), and the PhD. Students come from over 26 states. It has cutting edge infrastructure and facilities, providing a supportive environment for growth. The institute recently announced that all of its MBA courses' summer internship placements and final exam placements were 100%.

Where Can I Find The 2024 NIRF Rankings?



People can go to nirfindia.org, the official website, to view the NIRF Ranking 2024. The public can view the event's footage on the above mentioned website, along with all of the standings.

Launched in 2015, NIRF is a nationwide rating framework that has been approved by MHRD. Thirteen distinct categories are used to rank the best universities. The following categories are included in the ninth edition of the ranking: overall, university, college, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, and architecture. This year, three new categories were added: talent universities, open universities, and state-funded government institutions.