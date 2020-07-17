Unlock – The New Trend in Indore: Women finding their calling, becoming a biker

Indore: The carefree trips away from the hustle bustle of the city are no more a part of our everyday lives. Due to coronavirus attack, the trips are limited and no more carefree. However, the trend of taking a bike for a nature hike is growing in the city.
Women bikers group ‘Indore Bikerni’ has not restored to saying goodbye to their bikes fearing corona. Rather they have formed a new protocol to ensure their safety and promoting safety precautions to beat coronavirus.
The group of women who rode almost every weekend to explore nearby nature wonders, now rides only once a month. This once a monthly trip is pre-planned with a necessary prevention kit.
Sharing details, 35-year-old admin head of Indore Bikerni G Meenakshi Rao said, “One needs to be pre-prepared for the ride with petrol, necessary bike checks, masks, food, tea, sanitisers, etc.” Their group now goes for a proper pre-ride check and ensures that they do not stop for tea breaks or washroom breaks throughout the ride.
“We are not rushing back to streets and whenever we do go out, we want to set an example of ideal behaviour to control the spread of coronavirus,” Meenakshi said.
Stuck in their homes for 3 months, many women are finding their dreams and strengths. “Two new members Aishwarya Mathur and Ayushi Kulshresth have joined the group after lockdown, as they found their calling and realised it during lockdown,” Meenakshi said.
While the riders were expecting lesser traffic and requisite precautions during their last weekend trip, they were disappointed to find that most people ignored the protocol on the way. “Stops on the way were crowded and nobody wore masks, it was truly sad and scary,” Pooja Vikram, a regular Bikerni said.
Women have a variety of motivations for wanting to ride motorcycles, but whatever the reason, a lot of them are finding it not only enjoyable, but a way to experience common ground with other women
The percentage of women riding motorcycles is on the rise, currently at 20% as estimated of total bikers. They have a variety of motivations and they enjoy the adrenaline rush, thought clearing, and sense of community that riding motorcycles gives them, as explained by psychologists.