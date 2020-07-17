Unlock – The New Trend in Indore: Women finding their calling, becoming a biker

Indore: The carefree trips away from the hustle bustle of the city are no more a part of our everyday lives. Due to coronavirus attack, the trips are limited and no more carefree. However, the trend of taking a bike for a nature hike is growing in the city.

Women bikers group ‘Indore Bikerni’ has not restored to saying goodbye to their bikes fearing corona. Rather they have formed a new protocol to ensure their safety and promoting safety precautions to beat coronavirus.

The group of women who rode almost every weekend to explore nearby nature wonders, now rides only once a month. This once a monthly trip is pre-planned with a necessary prevention kit.

Sharing details, 35-year-old admin head of Indore Bikerni G Meenakshi Rao said, “One needs to be pre-prepared for the ride with petrol, necessary bike checks, masks, food, tea, sanitisers, etc.” Their group now goes for a proper pre-ride check and ensures that they do not stop for tea breaks or washroom breaks throughout the ride.

“We are not rushing back to streets and whenever we do go out, we want to set an example of ideal behaviour to control the spread of coronavirus,” Meenakshi said.