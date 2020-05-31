Unlock-1.0 in Indore: Here's all you need to know about the new guidelines

Indore: The ever-vibrant financial capital of the state will be back on track with strict conditions from Monday. By dividing the district into four zones, three zones will be allowed to bounce back and resume work, however strictness will continue in Zone 4 (central part of the city). All kinds of shops will be re-opened and groceries can be purchased from mollaha shops. Green vegetable markets will remain closed, but vendors can sell items on carts or vehicles in the colonies.

The admin released the orders on Sunday evening, ahead of the end of Lock-down 4.0 on May 31 and beginning of Unlock 1.0 or lockdown 5.0 from Monday with riders. The district administration has given different permissions at different parts of the district including rural and city areas by dividing it into 4 zones.

A meeting, chaired by district collector Manish Singh, was held at Nehru Stadium late on Sunday. Singh said the situation will be reviewed after a week. He urged the public to maintain peace and patience during this lockdown and strictly follow the rules. All banks in the district will reopen on time, but there should not be any congestion. Social distancing must be followed strictly. Curfew will remain in the district between 9 am and 5 am.

District zones

Zone-1: Entire rural areas of the district located outside the IMC ambit.

Zone-2: Areas within IMC ambit but of those 29 villages which were recently included in the IMC purview.

Zone-3: Areas between 29 villages and core central part of the city

Zone-4: The densely commercial central part of the city

Construction work

Construction work in the district has been allowed to re-start. But no construction work can begin in the central area of Indore city. No new governmental or non-governmental construction work will be started.

No activity in containment area

Opening shops without permission can tantamount to license cancellation. All activities completely banned in containment area.

Fine to be charged from public after 5 days

District Magistrate Singh said that lockdown 5.0 will be strictly followed and the district administration, Municipal Corporation and police will have to ensure the same. The IMC zonal officer also tour with the police and revenue officials. For the first 5 days, the public will be advised to maintain social distancing, use masks and sanitizers and not spit in public places. Penalties will be imposed after five days.

Exceptions at a glance

-Milk dairy, (house-to-house supply) twice a day

-Loading and unloading of goods at Khajiuri Bazaar shops.There should be no customers at the shops.

-From June 1, schools and colleges have been given permission to conduct official activities with one-third staff. Classes will be postponed.

-Twelve persons can assembly for wedding programmes.

-A maximum of 5 persons can attend the funerals.

-Deceased has to be cremated/buried in the nearby crematorium or burial ground.

-Players can use facilities and complexes from June 1, but no spectators allowed

-Morning walkers/joggers allowed time slot between 5 am and 8 pm.

-Mobile shops and repairing units will be operational in Zone 2

What will remain closed

-Malls, cinemas, shopping centres, gymnasium, places of public gatherings

-Public transport within the city

-Public transport for inter-district as well as inter-state movement

-Business activities in Central part of the city

-Marriage gardens, wedding processions completely banned

-Auto, tempo etc. will be restricted