Unique Halma technique: This man from MP used community labour to built his house

Sardarpur: Sixty-year-old Gulab, son of Surbhan Singh, of Beedfaliya in Amjhera gram panchayat of Sardarpur Tehsil has made the locals proud.

Gulab has constructed a beautiful house using Halma method during the lockdown period of April and May, which has fascinated PM Narendra Modi. According to the Halma method when a person constructs a house, he invites all the residents of the majra to build his house.

Two members from each family go to construct the house and till the time construction is complete, meals of all the people constructing the house are taken care of by the owner of the house. During lockdown people had no work and they helped in the construction of Gulab’s house and this has made his house all the more special.

Beautiful artwork and slogans have been put up on the main door of the house. On September 8 CM Chouhan spoke to Chauhan and on September 9 collector took stock of preparations for the online program and had a discussion with Gulab.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana , Gulab has received Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 15,000 respectively separately for labour. For toilet construction he has received Rs. 12,000.