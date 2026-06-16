Union Ministers Review SPNIWCD Programmes | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Ministers Annpurna Devi and Savitri Thakur chaired a high-level review meeting at the Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development (SPNIWCD), Western Regional Centre, on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the institute's training programmes, ongoing research activities and upcoming programme calendar.

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani and Additional Secretary Valeti Premchand were also present. Premchand gave a detailed presentation on the centre's progress and operations.

The programme began with a plantation drive under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. The ministers and other guests planted five saplings on the institute campus in line with the Panchvati concept.

Annpurna Devi reiterated the Ministry's commitment to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and highlighted flagship schemes such as Saksham Anganwadi, POSHAN 2.0, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya as key pillars of women and child empowerment.

She also interacted with trainees from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, including Champion Anganwadi Workers and Sakhi One Stop Centre staff, and encouraged them to effectively implement their training at the grassroots level.

Key decisions taken during the meeting:

The Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance and Counselling (ADCGC) will be launched in July 2026 and will be recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India.

Regular feedback will be collected from trainees across states to improve policy implementation and impact.

Public awareness campaigns will be expanded to promote the services of the Child Guidance Centre.

Psychosocial counselling will be strengthened at school and community levels across the country.

The institute was directed to make government schemes more people-centric and responsive through feedback from trainees.