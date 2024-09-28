Union Minister Savitri Thakur Visits Victims' Families Of Ringnod Tribal Senior Boys Hostel; Offer ₹1 Lakh Cheques To Each Family

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): On Saturday, three days after the tragic deaths of two students due to electric shock at the Ringnod tribal senior boys hostel, Union minister of state for women and child development Savitri Thakur visited the hostel and surrounding villages to meet with the families of the victims.

During her visit, minister Thakur assessed the incident site and sought detailed accounts from officials regarding the circumstances leading to the tragedy. She conducted a thorough inspection of the hostel rooms, specifically investigating how electrical current reached the water tank, which was identified as the source of the accident.

In light of her findings, she instructed officials to take strict action against any officers and employees found culpable during the investigation. The minister also visited the families of the deceased in the villages of Bhilkhedi and Rangpura?

Union minister Savitri Thakur giving cheques of Rs 1 lakh each to families of deceased students | FP Photo

While consoling the grieving families, she assured them that both the Central and State governments stand in solidarity during this difficult time. As part of her support, minister Thakur presented cheques of Rs 1 lakh each to the families, intended as financial assistance from the Red Cross.

Accompanying her were key officials, including SDM Megha Panwar, Tehsildar Mukesh Bamnia, and women and child development project officer Kamal Singh Nigwal, highlighting a collective effort in response to this tragic incident.

SDOP interacts with hostel inmates

In the wake of the heartbreaking deaths of two students, immediate action has been taken by local authorities. ?For the first time, police department officials inspected the hostel, assessing the safety arrangements and aiming to address any shortcomings.?

SDOP Ashutosh Patel talking to students during his inspection of hostel | FP Photo

On Friday evening, SDOP Ashutosh Patel personally visited the hostel. During his visit, he toured the students' rooms and engaged in discussions with them regarding their studies and the quality of food provided.

SDOP Patel also held a dialogue with hostel superintendent Mahesh Solanki regarding necessary building repairs, giving clear instructions to ensure prompt action is taken. Accompanying him were officers from Rajod police station, including Hirusingh Rawat.