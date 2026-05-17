Union Minister Savitri Thakur Visits Bhojshala Temple In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Savitri Thakur on Sunday visited the Bhojshala Temple in Dhar and welcomed the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict declaring the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex a temple and permitting permanent Hindu worship at the site.

The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled on Friday that the religious character of the complex was that of Bhojshala, a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), dating back to the Bhoj-Parmar dynasty.

The court also partially set aside the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) Apr 7, 2003 order that had allowed the Muslim community to offer Namaz at the site on Fridays.

Thakur said she had been visiting the temple regularly for darshan and congratulated devotees after the verdict.

“Now that the court has directed that the site remain open permanently for Hindu worship and darshan, I congratulate the public as the verdict has come in their favour,” she said.

Dhar Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena said worship arrangements at the site were being conducted in accordance with the High Court order and ASI directives.

“The court entrusted the ASI with issuing directives regarding the site. Worship is being conducted as per those instructions,” Meena said.

SP Sachin Sharma said a coordination meeting was held to ensure smooth implementation of the court’s directions and maintain law and order.

He said security deployment in the area had been strengthened over the past several days and would continue to ensure peace and harmony. Police teams would also conduct outreach programmes in neighbourhoods to spread awareness about compliance with the court order.

ASI lawyer Aviral Vikas Khare said the Bhojshala complex would remain under the protection and supervision of the ASI.

Muslim side may move SC, Qazi reiterates

Dhar City Qazi Wakar Sadiq again said on Sunday that the 242-page Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict on the Bhojshala dispute was being examined in detail. He said if the judgment directs suspension of Namaz at the site, the Muslim side will move the Supreme Court.

However, if the order does not explicitly prohibit Namaz, prayers will continue, and the administration will be expected to make arrangements accordingly. Sadiq stressed that maintaining peace and law and order in Dhar remained the top priority. He said the city has a long tradition of culture and communal harmony, adding that no situation would be allowed to disturb peace or create tension in the area.