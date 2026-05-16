Indore Management Association event to celebrate folk culture | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Management Association (IMA) will organise a special cultural and inspirational evening titled Rising with Roots: Where Stories, Songs and Values Come Alive on May 17.

The event aims to reconnect the younger generation with Indian culture, folk traditions and life values through music, inspiring conversations and meaningful experiences. Designed as a “sundowner dialogue”, the programme will combine entertainment with reflection and cultural awareness.

The main attraction of the evening will be folk singer Malini Awasthi, popularly known as the “Folk Queen of India”. She will share her thoughts on Indian folk traditions and present a musical performance celebrating India’s cultural heritage.

Young motivational speaker Janhvi Singh will also address the gathering. Honoured with the National Creator Award by the Prime Minister, she has been promoting Indian values, spirituality and positive living among the youth.

The event will begin with high tea at 5.30 pm, followed by the main session at 6 pm. IMA officials said the initiative aims to help people remain connected to their roots in today’s fast-modernising world.

Students, teachers, management professionals, artistes and literature enthusiasts from across the city are expected to participate in large numbers.