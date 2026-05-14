RTO Seizes 11 Passenger Buses And Cancels The Fitness Certificates Of Two In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration and Regional Transport Office (RTO) conducted an inspection drive targeting passenger buses at Teen Imli Square and under the Rajkumar Bridge, taking action against 13 bus operators for regulatory violations on Thursday.

On the instructions of district collector Shivam Verma, officials checked buses for overloading, illegal parking, overcharging of fares, emergency exits, fire safety systems, panic buttons, GPS systems, pressure horns, speed governors, and passenger capacity violations. Documents such as registration certificates, insurance papers, fitness certificates, permits, and pollution certificates were also examined.

Officials found several buses violating safety rules. In many vehicles, fire safety equipment was either damaged or below standard. Some buses had blocked emergency exits, while others lacked medical kits. Several buses were also found parked illegally.

Action was taken against 13 passenger buses for violating rules and permit conditions. Of these, 11 buses were seized, and the fitness certificates of two buses were cancelled. Authorities also collected a fine of Rs 80,000 from eight buses, while fines worth around Rs 1.5 lakh are proposed against three more.

During the drive, bus drivers and conductors were instructed not to carry any inflammable material in the vehicles. Officials also directed them to properly inform passengers about emergency safety measures and park buses only at designated parking areas.