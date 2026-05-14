Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Teachers Are On Two-Hour Pen-Down Strike In Indore

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Teachers Are On A Two-Hour Pen-Down Strike In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) A major confrontation has emerged at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College and Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital after the Medical Teachers Association (MTA), Indore, announced a two-hour pen-down protest against the alleged withholding of salaries of four senior faculty members, including the association president, without any official order or prior notice.

The decision was taken during the executive committee meeting of the MTA held on May 12 at the OPD building of the medical college. The association alleged that the salaries for March and April 2026 of MTA president Dr Rahul Rokde and three senior members, De Dharmendra Jhanwar, Dr Atul Shende and Dr Pali Rastogi, have been stopped without explanation for the past two months.

As a mark of protest, the association has announced a pen-down agitation on May 14 from 12 noon to 2 pm at the main gate of the hospital. During the protest period, regular hospital services, OPD operations, lectures and academic activities will remain suspended. However, emergency and casualty services will continue uninterrupted to ensure that critically ill patients are not affected.

The MTA stated that it had repeatedly raised the matter before the MGM dean and the accounts department through verbal communication on April 23 and May 5. A formal memorandum was also submitted on May 8, demanding the immediate release of the pending salaries. According to the association, the issue was again discussed with the dean during the inauguration ceremony of the CT and MRI facilities on May 9, but no action was taken.

Calling salary a fundamental right of employees, the association strongly condemned the withholding of wages without written orders or justification. MTA office-bearers warned that despite repeated discussions and representations, the administration has failed to resolve the issue, leaving teachers with no option but to resort to protest.

In a statement, the association said that if the agitation disrupts hospital and academic services, the entire responsibility would lie with the medical college administration. The protest has sparked concern among patients and students alike, as the hospital is one of the largest government healthcare institutions in the region, catering to thousands of patients daily.