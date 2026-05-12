Indore Commissioner Of Police Honours Nine Police Personnel For Commendable Service

Commissioner Of Police Honours Nine Police Personnel For Commendable Service | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh honoured nine police personnel with appreciation certificates and cash rewards for their commendable work in different areas of policing during a weekly reward programme held at the commissioner of police office in Palasia on Tuesday.

Five policemen received special honours for their quick response during a fire at a shop on MR-3 Road in the Lasudia area. A gas cylinder had caught fire, creating panic and the possibility of a major accident.

The police team safely moved the cylinder and controlled the fire before it could spread further. The honoured personnel included Taj Mohammad, Charat Gurjar, Vineet Sharma and Ankit Sharma from Lasudia police station, and Sonu Sharma from Vijay Nagar police station.

Officiating Sub-Inspector Ramzan Khan was also rewarded for helping an injured woman reach the hospital in time after a road accident in the Tilak Nagar area and handing over the suspect to the concerned police station.

Traffic police personnel Aniruddh Nagar and Kamal Deval were recognised for effective traffic management at High Court Intersection and Rajendra Nagar Square. Additionally, Constable Aman Raghuvanshi was honoured for using drone technology during peak hours to improve traffic management in the city. Police officials said the weekly reward programme aims to motivate employees who perform exceptional work while serving the public. Additional CP RK Singh and other senior officers were also present during the ceremony.