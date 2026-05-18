Union Minister Savitri Thakur Travels By E-Rickshaw, Promoting Fuel Conservation In Dhar

Union Minister Savitri Thakur Travels By E-Rickshaw, Promoting Fuel Conservation | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur on Monday travelled exclusively by e-rickshaw during her official engagements in Dhar district, promoting fuel conservation and the use of eco-friendly transport.

The move came in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal urging citizens to adopt “economic patriotism” by reducing unnecessary fuel consumption amid global economic pressures and the ongoing West Asia crisis.

According to officials, the minister travelled by e-rickshaw from 4 pm to 8:30 pm while attending meetings, inspections and public programmes across the city. She also reiterated her earlier decision to avoid the use of pilot and follow vehicles in her convoy as part of efforts to promote simplicity and environmental awareness.

Beginning her journey from the Circuit House, the minister first visited the collectorate, where she reviewed road safety measures and railway-related development projects. She later attended local fairs, visited hospitals and participated in public programmes.

During the tour, Savitri appealed to citizens and party workers to support the Prime Minister’s call by opting for electric vehicles and public transport wherever possible.

Her initiative drew appreciation from residents, who described the move as a positive message on fuel conservation and environmental responsibility.