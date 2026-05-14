Union Minister Savitri Thakur Gives Up The Pilot And The Following Vehicles In Dhar

Union Minister Savitri gives up the pilot and the following vehicles | Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur gave up the pilot and followed vehicles from her convoy and conveyed a message of simplicity, responsibility and patriotism in view of the current national scenario.

Thakur said national interest must remain the highest priority and stressed that India would become stronger through unity, discipline and collective responsibility.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for collective participation in nation-building, she said every citizen has a moral responsibility to serve the nation and society with commitment and dedication, especially during challenging times.

She said safeguarding national interest is not solely the responsibility of the government and administration, but also requires active participation from every section of society.

Thakur said a strong nation is built on national security, social harmony and public welfare. She urged citizens to imbibe values such as restraint, discipline, service and patriotism in daily life.

Minister Chouhan returns follow vehicle

Aalirajpur: Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan has returned the following vehicle provided for his security, citing PM Narendra Modi's appeal for fuel conservation.

From May 14 onwards, the following vehicles will no longer be used during the minister's local programmes in Aalirajpur district.

In a letter to the Aalirajpur Collector and SP, Chouhan directed officials to withdraw the vehicle assigned for security purposes.

MLA representative Govinda Gupta said the government had provided the following vehicle as part of the minister's security arrangement. He added that local police vehicles also accompany the minister during district visits.

Gupta said the decision was taken in view of the PM’s call to save diesel and petrol amid the ongoing Iran-US tensions. He said the initiative was aimed at preventing unnecessary expenditure and promoting fuel conservation.

Several BJP leaders and party workers, including MP Anita Chouhan and district president Maku Parwal, welcomed the minister's decision and described it as a message of simplicity and accountability.