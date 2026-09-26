Union Minister Savitri Thakur And MLA Neena Verma Inaugurate Student Art Exhibition In MP’s Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): An art exhibition featuring works created by students was inaugurated at Government College of Fine Arts, Dhar, under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ by Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur and Dhar MLA Neena Verma.

The campaign is being organised from September 17 to October 17 to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public service.

Government College of Fine Arts and Government College of Music organised music and painting workshops as part of the campaign.

College principal Satish Ratauniya welcomed Thakur, Verma and Jaipur artist Amit Kalla. Ravindra Dodve of Government College of Music welcomed Ratauniya. Prem Kumar Singh Sikarwar conducted the programme.

Thakur and Verma discussed the college’s requirements and assured positive action. They also stressed the need to allot the entire Government Sandipani School building to the fine arts college after its relocation.

Students from several schools and both colleges participated and were given certificates.

The exhibition will remain open till September 30 between 11 am and 5 pm, except on Sundays.