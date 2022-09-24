Union minister of state visits National Fertiliser Limited Vijaipur

Vijaipur / Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The union minister of state for new and renewable energy Bhagwant Khuba visited the country's first inland gas-based fertiliser plant National Fertiliser Limited, Vijaipur unit on Saturday.

During this, he inaugurated the vapour absorption machine installed in the plant's premises. This machine will help in reducing energy consumption of the plant. Later, he also visited the bio-fertilizer plant installed at Vijaypur Unit where he learned about various bio-fertilizers produced here.

A meeting was also organised at the plant where the minister took information regarding the plant's operation and also gave suggestions to make it better. In the end, chairman and managing director Atul B Patil, offered a memento and bouquet to Khuba. Khuba appreciated the greenery and cleanliness in and around the campus.