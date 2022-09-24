Guna: 7 girls visit Longewala Border under 'Maa Tujhe Pranam' scheme

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): 7 meritorious girls of Guna district selected under Maa Tujhe Pranam visited Longewala Border and returned on Friday. Upon returning, they interacted with the superintendent of police (SP) about their experience of the international border.

The students named Lalita Kushwaha, Satyabhama Meena, Rimi Singh Gaur, Pooja Walke, Ashi Khatik, Priyanka Dhakad were selected under the scheme to visit the Longewala Border in Rajasthan and departed on September 16. These students were introduced to army activities and routine at the international border of India. They were also trained in leadership skills and encouraged to contribute to the country. Upon returning, they shared their experiences with SP Pankaj Shrivastav and also provided soil brought from the international border. Maa Tujhe Pranam scheme was started by the state government in order to fuel a sense of patriotism among youth and to install respect towards national borders such as Longewola, Leh, Tanot Mata Temple, Kargil, Kochi, Hussainiwala, Pura, Wagha Border.