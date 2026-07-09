Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inspects Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Near Asawati Village In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari briefly inspected the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Ratlam district on Thursday while travelling from Garoth in Mandsaur district to Gujarat.

Gadkari's convoy reached the Ratlam border near Asawati village at 10.25 am and halted for nearly five minutes. Ratlam Collector Misha Singh and the Superintendent of Police received the minister at the district border.

During the inspection, Gadkari reviewed the progress of the eight-lane expressway passing through the district and sought information about the project from the Collector. He also directed National Highway officials to expedite ongoing patchwork and ensure the quality of road repairs.

Around 19 vehicles carrying officials from various levels of the Road Transport and Highways Department accompanied the minister during the inspection.

No representative of the state government or the BJP attended the minister's reception at the Ratlam border.

According to officials, Gadkari is travelling to Gandhinagar to assess the status of the Gujarat section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, where work has reportedly been delayed.

Memo seeks an eight-lane expressway crossing

Sailana: Zila Panchayat Vice-Chairman Keshuram Ninama submitted a memorandum to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari through Sailana SDM Sunil Kumar Jaiswal, demanding an access road to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway between Rawti and Shivgarh.

Accompanied by residents, Ninama said commuters travelling to Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Maharashtra have to cover long distances to access the expressway, causing inconvenience, particularly during medical emergencies. He urged the government to construct a crossing and a connecting road at the proposed location.