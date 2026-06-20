Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Praises Indore’s Cleanliness Model | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lauded Indore’s cleanliness model and described it as an inspiration for cities across the country during a meeting with Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Saturday.

During the interaction, the Mayor presented a booklet highlighting Indore’s solid waste management model and various innovations undertaken by the Indore Municipal Corporation in sanitation.

He also briefed the Union Minister on the works carried out under the Swachhta Jodi Abhiyan, including cleanliness initiatives in Indore and Depalpur, waste management practices, public participation and innovative measures adopted to maintain high sanitation standards.

Appreciating the city’s consistent performance in national cleanliness rankings, Khattar said Indore has set a benchmark for urban sanitation and that its model can serve as a guiding example for other cities striving to improve cleanliness and waste management.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya was also present during the meeting.

Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal shared details about the city’s sanitation management system and various civic initiatives being implemented by the corporation.

The discussion also focused on plans, community participation and innovative approaches being adopted by Indore to strengthen its position as one of the cleanest cities in the country.

The leaders emphasised the importance of sustained public involvement in achieving long-term cleanliness goals.