Four Arrested With 34 Stolen Gas Cylinders And Six Heavy-Vehicle Batteries In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police have busted a gang involved in gas cylinder thefts and arrested four accused, an officer said on Friday.

Thirty-four domestic gas cylinders, six heavy-vehicle batteries, and two two-wheeler vehicles used in the crimes, with a total property value estimated at around Rs 4.25 lakh, were also recovered from their possession.

DCP (Zone-1) Narendra Rawat said that the investigation began after a complaint was filed regarding the theft of gas cylinders from a farmhouse in Mount Berg Colony on June 10.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the accused. By examining CCTV footage and using technical surveillance and inputs, officers identified and tracked the suspects before arresting them.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing thefts in Tejaji Nagar, Rau, Azad Nagar, Khajrana, Vijay Nagar, Kanadiya, and Pithampur areas.

Police said the gang used to recce neighbourhoods on two-wheelers during the day. They targeted locked houses and, finding no one present, broke the locks and stole domestic gas cylinders.

Two of the accused, Saurabh Kaithwas and Rahul Patidar, had previously worked with gas agencies and were familiar with the sale and distribution of gas cylinders, which helped them dispose of the stolen property.

The accused have been identified as Anand alias Bhuru Mandle, Saurabh Kaithwas, Aniket alias Aman Kaushal, and Rahul Patidar, residents of different parts of the city.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine whether the gang was involved in other theft cases.