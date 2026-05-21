Unidentified Burglars Loot Silver Ornaments Worth ₹20 Lakh In Sailana | FP photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified burglars broke into Shatrunjay Jewellers in Sailana's main market during the early hours of Thursday and escaped with more than seven kilograms of silver ornaments worth nearly Rs 20 lakh.

The theft occurred near the State Bank and close to a Jain temple, triggering concern among traders and residents. The incident came to light around 6 am when Gopal Bairagi, a resident of Bodina village, arrived at the temple for prayers and noticed the jewellery shop shutter partially open. He immediately informed shop owner Anil Chandaliya.

On reaching the shop, Chandaliya found the premises ransacked. Cupboards and counters were scattered, while silver ornaments kept inside the shop were missing. Police suspect the burglars broke the locks and later threw them into a nearby lane before fleeing.

After receiving information, SI Shankar Singh Shaktawat and Constable Toofan Bhuriya from Sailana police station reached the spot and began an investigation.

Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby establishments and suspect the burglars conducted prior reconnaissance before executing the theft. Traders also raised concerns over the effectiveness of night patrolling in the town.