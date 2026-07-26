Unfair Task Assignments Breed Bad Behaviour At Work, Finds IIM-Indore

Multitask Or Fail: IIM Indore Study Links Heavy Facebook Use To Poor Grades, Highlights Role Of Multitasking | IIM Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Assigning employees tasks they see as unreasonable or outside their job responsibilities can lead to workplace incivility, even in organisations with supportive managers, according to a study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore.

The research, conducted by Prof Varun Sharma and Prof Jatin Pandey, has been published in the Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology. It examines how "illegitimate tasks", assignments employees perceive as unnecessary or beyond their role affect workplace relationships and behaviour.

The study found that employees burdened with such tasks are more likely to vent their frustration on colleagues rather than supervisors or the organisation. This often appears as subtle workplace incivility, such as ignoring co-workers, making dismissive comments or behaving disrespectfully.

The researchers said this behaviour is driven by moral disengagement, a psychological process through which individuals justify actions they would otherwise consider inappropriate. Employees who view task assignments as unfair or disrespectful are more likely to rationalise uncivil behaviour without feeling guilty.

The findings are based on two independent studies involving full-time employees in the US. The first tracked 222 hospitality employees through a three-wave, time-lagged survey, while the second followed 244 employees across multiple industries using a three-wave panel design. Data collected over three weeks consistently showed that illegitimate tasks increased workplace incivility by fostering moral disengagement.

One of the study's key findings challenges conventional management thinking. While supportive supervisors are generally believed to help employees cope with workplace stress, the researchers found that employees receiving high levels of supervisor support reacted more negatively when assigned illegitimate tasks. They viewed such assignments as a breach of fairness and respect, increasing feelings of betrayal and making uncivil behaviour towards colleagues more likely.

In contrast, perceived organisational support did not have the same effect, highlighting the important role of immediate supervisors in shaping employees' responses to workplace experiences.

The researchers said the findings offer practical guidance for organisations seeking to improve workplace culture. They recommend minimising illegitimate task assignments by clearly defining job responsibilities and ensuring work aligns with employees' roles. When such assignments are unavoidable, supervisors should explain the reasons, acknowledge the additional effort involved and express appreciation for the employee's contribution.

The study also highlights the need to strengthen ethical decision-making through training programmes that promote accountability, empathy and respectful workplace behaviour.

The researchers said the study shows that the way work is assigned influences not only employee well-being but also workplace relationships, offering fresh insights into reducing workplace incivility and fostering more respectful and collaborative work environments.