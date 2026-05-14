Under-Construction Indore-Khandwa NH-347BG To Open Before Year-End

Indore-Khandwa Highway To Open Before Year-End | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The under-construction Indore-Khandwa NH-347BG national highway is expected to be opened for traffic before the end of this year.

Importantly, the new road being constructed at Bherughat, bypassing the zigzag and difficult curves of the ghat section, is likely to be completed by July 2026. Owing to the complex ghat section, traffic congestion there has become a daily occurrence.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials informed Collector Shivam Verma, who visited the site on Wednesday to review the progress of the highway construction work.

In view of Simhastha 2028 and with the objective of accelerating construction work on the Indore-Khandwa national highway, Verma conducted a detailed on-site inspection of the project. During the inspection, he reviewed the progress of construction activities and directed officials concerned to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe.

Verma instructed NHAI officials to accord top priority to the project in view of Simhastha 2028 and ensure its expeditious completion to facilitate smooth and safe traffic movement.

During the inspection, Verma also directed Revenue Department officials to immediately resolve obstacles hindering construction work and extend necessary cooperation to the NHAI to ensure completion of the project within the scheduled timeline.

Praveen Yadav, Project Director of the NHAI Indore PIU, said the department was working with full commitment on the project.

He said the entire scope of work for the Indore-Khandwa national highway project would be completed by December 2026. He added that construction of the Bherughat bypass would be completed by July 2026.

The completion of the bypass is expected to provide major relief to commuters from the traffic congestion frequently witnessed in the ghat section.

Technical officials from the NHAI and senior Revenue Department officials from the district administration were also present during the inspection.