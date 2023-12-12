UNCRC Ratification Day: Collector Flags Off Awareness Chariot | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the United Nations Conventions on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) ratification day on December 11, an awareness chariot was flagged off by the district collector Priyank Mishra and district programme officer Subhash Jain from the collectorate premises.

A meeting of department heads, district programme officers, women and child development department was conducted at the district panchayat auditorium emphasising the efforts to promote child rights and child protection.

Issues such as child marriage, child labour, child begging, sexual and physical violence against children, gender discrimination and violence against women will be made aware through the awareness chariot. Toll-free numbers for children and women will be disseminated.

The district coordinator Jain said that with the help of the awareness chariot, awareness will be spread at schools, Anganwadi centres, weekly markets, gram panchayat, and community halls among others.

The objective of this initiative is to help reach government schemes to women and children in need of protection, to identify disadvantaged children and to address issues of child protection and gender discrimination.

An annual action plan will also be prepared for continuous efforts. On this occasion, Mamta HIMC district coordinator Rajesh Sharma was also present.