Unconscious Leopard Found In Omkareshwar Forest Sparks Concern, Rescue Operation Launched

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): In a startling incident in Omkareshwar forest area, a leopard was found unconscious in the Kothi forest range, raising concerns among local residents. The phenomenon of leopards appearing in urban areas over the past week has created an atmosphere of fear, amplifying the urgency of the situation.

The leopard was located on Monday in the field of Ajay Yadav in the village of Dhavadiya, prompting immediate action from the authorities. Upon receiving the alert, a comprehensive rescue operation commenced, involving teams from the forest, revenue and veterinary departments.

Notably, female veterinarian Dr Jyoti Bhavare was urgently summoned from Sulgaon to assist in the rescue, arriving with her small child. The leopard was successfully rescued and subsequently transported to the forest department's veterinary hospital for medical treatment. According to Omkareshwar forest range deputy ranger Ravi Seth, the promptness of the department’s response was crucial, and the team worked diligently to ensure the leopard's safety.

Dr Bhavare reported that the injured leopard is currently receiving treatment, which will help determine the cause of its injuries. Recent CCTV footage captured the leopard in various locations within the pilgrimage city of Omkareshwar over the previous week, as reported by Lalluram.com. The leopard, now under the vigilant observation of the forest department, poses questions regarding its injuries.

Leopard behaviour indicates they can sprint at speeds up to 80 kilometres per hour and may travel as far as 150 kilometres in a day. The circumstances surrounding this particular leopard’s condition raise suspicions of possible encounters with wild hunters or injuries sustained during a hunt. Investigations into the cause of the injuries will proceed following the completion of its treatment.