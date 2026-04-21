Ultrasound Machine At Indore's Private Clinic Sealed For Operating Without Doctor |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a strict enforcement action, an ultrasound machine operating without a qualified doctor was sealed. The action was carried out following instructions from collector Shivam Verma.

According to chief medical and health officer Dr Madhav Hasani, action was taken against a private facility, PC Diagnostic Solution, located in Sarvahara Nagar. A team was constituted to inspect the centre after receiving inputs regarding irregularities.

During the inspection, it was found that only one doctor, Dr Rinku Meena, an MD radiologist, was registered with the clinic. However, upon further verification by the competent authority, it was revealed that Dr Meena is a bonded doctor currently serving at MY Hospital and is not permitted to practise at private centres without prior approval from the dean. A notice had already been issued to the doctor in this regard.

Officials confirmed that the doctor was not actively working at the diagnostic centre. Under the provisions of the PCPNDT Act, operating an ultrasonography machine without the presence of a registered and authorised medical practitioner is strictly prohibited.

Considering the violation, authorities sealed the ultrasound machine at the facility to prevent further operations. Health officials reiterated that strict action will be taken against any centre found violating legal norms, especially those related to prenatal diagnostic techniques.

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The administration has urged all diagnostic centres to strictly comply with regulatory guidelines to ensure ethical medical practices and prevent misuse of ultrasound technology.