Ujjwal Nikam Strengthened Nation's Faith In Justice System Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that famous public prosecutor and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam has strengthened faith in the justice system of the country.

The CM was addressing a function organised by the social organisation 'Sarthak' in the city on Thursday via video conferencing. The event was held to promote 'Prahar', a feature film based on the life of the country's renowned special public prosecutor and current Rajya Sabha MP, Padma Shri Ujjwal Nikam. Yadav remarked that living for one's nation is the only true way to live.

Through his staunch nationalist stance and highly logical arguments, Nikam set a new precedent by securing a conviction for the surviving perpetrator of the Mumbai terror attacks. He noted that by winning this case, Nikam further bolstered the nation's faith and confidence in the justice system.

Despite a life marked by significant challenges, Nikam has not only lived up to his name, 'Ujjwal' (meaning 'bright' or 'illustrious') but has also established a benchmark for future generations of public prosecutors.

Ujjwal Nikam and other dignitaries also addressed. It is noteworthy that years ago, Nikam led the prosecution against Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist captured alive following the meticulously planned terror attack on Mumbai, the nation's commercial capital, and successfully secured his conviction. In the feature film 'Prahar', which is based on his life, the role of Nikam is portrayed by the acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao.

Present at the event were Padma Shri Bhalu Mondhe, Jyoti Ujwal Nikam (originally from Dhar district), Deepak Jain 'Teenu', founder of the organisation 'Sarthak', and a large number of citizens.