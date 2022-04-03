Ujjain: CM joins Kailash Kher during ‘Swami Dena Saath Humara’ recital

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The first Gaurav Diwas of Ujjain was celebrated Saturday evening, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, with a cultural programme organised on an attractive platform built in the water between Ram Ghat and Datta Akhada Ghat of river Kshipra. When the famous artiste, Kailash Kher went on stage and sang the “Swami Dena Saath Hamara”, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined in with him.

Addressing an impressive gathering, the chief minister said that today is the birth anniversary of Ujjayini. Ujjain is the city where time is counted. The pride of Ujjain makes every one proud. Ujjain has its own religious and cultural background which has been flourishing since ages. It is believed that Ujjian has existed since the very beginning of creation. The eras changed and so also has Ujjain’s name changed - Ujjaini, Avantika, Kanakshringa, etc.

The chief minister said that today we will have to take a new resolution. The names of all the hotels built in the city are written in English. He said that I request that the names of all the hotels should be written in Hindi. Our education will rise only with the advancement of our language.

The chief minister gave a call that begging should be completely eradicated from Ujjain. Collector of Ujjain has worked very hard to get rid of the habit of intoxication in children. Children should not beg, arrangements should be made for their education and food. Make such a center in the city, where food is available on a continuous basis, he added.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, culture minister Usha Thakur, MP Anil Firojia and MLA Paras Jain also addressed the gathering. The day started with the chief minister and other guests lighting the lamp in front of Vikramaditya's portrait. In the programme, Vikram Panchang, Mela Panchang, date sheet based on Vikram Samvat and Kalgana Panchang based on Vikram Samvat were released by the chief minister and other guests. Along with this, the YouTube channel started by Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth titled 'Vikram Bharat' was also launched by him. On the occasion of Gaurav Diwas, various institutions of Ujjain took a resolution for the welfare of the people.

