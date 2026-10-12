Ujjain's Triveni Ghat Cleaned Overnight After Shanischari Amavasya, Over 90 Sanitation Workers Deployed | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Following the arrival of thousands of devotees at the Shani Temple and 'ghat' area in Triveni on the occasion of 'Shanischari Amavasya', the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) launched a special cleanliness drive. Extensive arrangements were made for devotees during the festival.

After the celebrations concluded, a special night-time cleaning operation was undertaken to restore cleanliness across the temple premises and 'ghats'.

The campaign began on Saturday night and continued uninterrupted until Sunday morning, leaving the 'ghats' clean once again.

Considering the religious significance of 'Shanischari Amavasya', large numbers of devotees visited the Shani Temple at Triveni Ghat and other prominent 'ghats'.

To ensure their convenience and maintain hygiene, the municipal corporation arranged bathing showers, separate changing rooms, large dustbins, water tankers and mobile toilets.

Special arrangements were also made to collect clothes, footwear and other items left behind by devotees as offerings or in fulfilment of their vows.

More than 90 sanitation workers were deployed in different shifts to ensure smooth operations. Health officials, sanitation inspectors and supervisors continuously monitored the cleaning work to prevent inconvenience to devotees during the festival.

The UMC plans to process the collected clothes and footwear according to their condition. Unusable clothes will be converted into file covers, while discarded footwear will be used to produce refuse-derived fuel (RDF).

Reusable clothes and footwear will be stored at the 3-R Centre, from where they will be distributed to needy citizens.