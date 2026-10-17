Ujjain's Industrial Boom! 161 Units Bring ₹24,021 Crore Investment, 50,369 Job Opportunities | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Asheesh Singh inspected Vikram Udyogpuri, the Medical Device Park and M/s Best Lifestyle Apparel to review industrial development and investment in Ujjain division.

Officials informed him that 161 industrial units had attracted investments worth Rs 24,021 crore, generating employment opportunities for 50,369 people.

During the inspection, Singh reviewed industrial activities, investment status and employment prospects. ADGP Rakesh Gupta, DIG Navneet Bhasin and Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) executive director Rajesh Rathod accompanied him.

Investment and employment figures

In Phase 1 of Vikram Udyogpuri, 67 industrial units attracted Rs 6,422 crore investment, creating employment opportunities for 19,763 people.

In Phase 2, 20 companies invested Rs 14,335 crore, generating employment opportunities for 15,730 people.

At the Medical Device Park, 74 industries invested Rs 3,264 crore, creating employment opportunities for 14,876 people.

Together, the three projects account for 161 industrial units, Rs 24,021 crore investment and 50,369 employment opportunities.

IT Park Phase 3 proposal sought

At the Medical Device Park, Singh reviewed medical equipment manufacturing, infrastructure development and investment prospects. Officials said expansion of manufacturing units would encourage technology-based industries and generate further employment opportunities.

Later, Singh visited the MPIDC office and reviewed ongoing industrial development and future projects.

MPIDC executive director Rajesh Rathod briefed him on upcoming industrial plans and preparations for IT Park Phase 3.

Singh directed officials to prepare the proposal promptly, complete necessary procedures and obtain approval.

The proposed expansion is expected to attract investment in the information technology sector and create additional employment opportunities