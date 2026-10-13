Ujjain's Dewasgate Bus Stand Shuts Ahead Of Simhastha 2028, All Buses Shift To Nanakheda; Passengers Face Inconvenience | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Dewasgate Bus Stand was completely closed on Monday as part of preparations for Simhastha Mahaparv-2028 and efforts to streamline traffic. All bus services have been shifted to Nanakheda Bus Stand, leaving Dewasgate premises deserted.

Several passengers, unaware of the relocation, reached Dewasgate and struggled to find their buses.

According to the preliminary route plan, buses on Agar and Maksi routes will reach Nanakheda via Mandi, Pandyakhedi, behind Kothi, Pipe Factory and Bharatpuri. Dewas-bound buses will travel via Sethi Petrol Pump and Bharatpuri.

Indore-route buses will reach Nanakheda through Government Engineering College and Aastha Garden, while Badnagar and bypass-route buses will use the bypass ring road via Aastha Garden.

Regular passengers travelling to Agar said the city-centre location of Dewasgate was convenient, while reaching Nanakheda now takes 30-40 minutes even by motorbike because of traffic.

They complained that inadequate information about the relocation had added to their difficulties.

According to the administration, road widening, an elevated bridge and other development projects are under way ahead of Simhastha-2028. Road and bus stand-related works are also proposed in the Dewasgate area, necessitating the relocation.

However, authorities have yet to clarify what will be constructed at the former Dewasgate Bus Stand site.

With operations completely discontinued at Dewasgate, passengers must now reach Nanakheda to board buses for all routes.