Ujjain's Arjun Solanki Wins Bronze In 200m Backstroke At Asian Masters Swimming Championship In Bengaluru | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain swimmer Arjun Solanki, 27, won a bronze medal at the Asian Masters Swimming Competition in Bengaluru, Karnataka, from Oct 4 to 10.

The championship featured over 1,400 athletes from 27 countries. Competing in the 200-metre backstroke event in the 25-29 age group, Solanki finished third among nine finalists. A Sri Lankan swimmer secured gold, while another Indian won silver.

Solanki credited coaches Devidas Ramchandani and Amit Yadav for his success. He underwent rigorous training, swimming three hours each morning and evening, while continuously improving his timings.

Employed with Ujjain Municipal Corporation, Solanki is posted at the Kothi Road swimming pool, where he also trains children.

He began competing in 2010 but initially struggled for success. His breakthrough came at the 2023 National Games, where he secured silver. He subsequently qualified for the Asian Masters event through the National Swimming Competition in Haryana.

Five swimmers represented Ujjain, including Solanki, Dilip Joshi (Baba), Avinash Tatavat, Somesh Sharma and Subhash Gupta. Solanki was the city's sole medallist.

Local swimmers Sunil Parik, Harish Shukla, Chitresh Sharma, Shiv Tank, Nainaz Hussain and Omprakash Tiwari congratulated him on his international achievement.