Ujjain: Youth Congress takes out march to spread awareness about inflation, price rise

Youth Congress workers burn the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The common man is being burdened by inflation constantly by the BJP government at the Centre. The prices of LPG and daily use items are being increased continuously by the government and the common man is finding it difficult to run the household and his income is being spent on expenses with little left by way of savings Keeping this in mind, under the leadership of Youth Congress district president Bharat Shankar Joshi and in the presence of block Congress president Tabrez Khan, Anand Meena and Ajay Rathore, a public awareness march was taken out in Indira Nagar to protest against the rising inflation and rising unemployment. The effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also burnt.

Giving the above information, YC general secretary Yogesh Saad said that a ‘Menghai Yatra’ (dearness march) was taken out from Gandhi Nagar Square to Indira Nagar Square in protest against rising inflation and rising unemployment. While the YC workers raised slogans of “Jab se Modi sarkar aayi hai, Kamar tod mehngai hai” and demanded reduction in the price of petrol, diesel and all daily use items including LPG.

On this occasion, Joshi said that the people of the country are being misled by certain people, the dream of getting petrol price of Rs 30 to 35 litre, LPG for Rs 200 to 300 and giving 2 crore jobs per year to the youth was shown, but on the contrary, the country is continuously facing inflation under this government. This government is not able to provide employment, on the contrary, jobs are being snatched away. YC strongly opposes this and warns the government that if the price hike is not reduced at the earliest, then there will be a massive agitation, he added.

District Congress Committee takes out padyatra in rural belt | FP PHOTO

CONGRESS LAUNCHES PADYATRA

A padyatra started on August 9 (Tuesday) under the leadership of District Congress Committee president Kamal Patel and MLA Ramlal Malviya under the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan. . The padyatra which started from Sodang was flagged-off by former District Congress Committee president Rameshwar Patel. Congressmen walked more than 17 km on the first day. During this, choupal was held at Sodang, Chakravada, Goyla, Dhabla Phanta, Rui, Gada in which Congress leaders exposed the anti-people policies of BJP. The Yatra was welcomed from place to place by the common people who narrated their problems.

“Hi re mehngai, desh ki janta ro rahi air Modi sarkaar so rahi”, “Modi and Shivraj stop looting the poor people”, “India will not tolerate the dishonesty of the Modi government, stop increasing the price of petrol and diesel, shame the looter BJP government”. In the Congress padyatra, party workers took to the streets carrying placards adorned with such slogans.