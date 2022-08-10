Ujjain: Gambhir reservoir nearly full; Good rainfall in catchment areas

Mayor, speaker and corporators at the Gambhir reservoir | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The only source of water for Ujjain city is on the verge of overflowing . The continuous rain in the catchment areas of Indore and Gambhir has led to an accumulation of 1800 Mc Ft water by Tuesday afternoon.

In the city of Ujjain 4 mcft water is released regularly for domestic use from the Gambhir reservoir. Accordingly, it is believed that the Gambhir reservoir can cater the water requirement of the city for one-and-a-half years. But usually. the water in the dam gets reduced around July.

But this time the situation has changed. Due to good rains in Shravan after Ashadh, water continues to flow into the reservoir. In such a situation, it is expected that soon the reservoir will be filled to its full capacity of 2250 mcft.

On Tuesday, mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Kalavati Yadav and BJP corporators inspected the Gambhir reservoir. All of them boarded the same bus and reached the reservoir. Here they worshipped Bilkeshar Mahadev and prayed that the dam be filled up soon.

Commuters and vehicles cross knee-deep water logged Nai Sadak area, in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP PHOTO

CONTINUOUS RAINS LEADS TO WATER LOGGING

Just before the end of Shravan it rained heavily in the city last night. The rain continued on Tuesday as well. More than an inch of water has been received by Ujjain tehsil. Meanwhile, in Ujjain City in all 51.6 mm (more than 2 inches) of rainfall has been recorded during the last 24 hours which ended at 5 pm on Tuesday. It took total rainfall this season to 532 mm (more than 21 inches) in the City though the average rainfall of the City is around 40 inches. Continuous rains led to water logging problems at many places. In the last 24 hours, 42 mm of rain was recorded in Ujjain tehsil whereas 9 in Ghatia tehsil, 14 in Khachrod, Barnagar received 18 mm and Tarana tehsil received 2 mm of rain. In the ongoing monsoon season, Ujjain has received an average rainfall of 507.2 mm. In the same period last year, an average of 619.8 mm of rain was recorded in the district. According to official records, 592 in Ujjain tehsil, 551 in Ghatia,424 in Khachrod, 717 in Nagda, 393 in Barnagar, 481 in Mahidpur, 414 in Jharda, 547 in Tarana and 466 mm rainfall in Makdaun tehsil has been recorded.