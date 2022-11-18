Ujjain: Young Entrepreneurs Summit to be organised in city today

Representative Image | Pixabay

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Young Entrepreneurs Summit, 2022 is being organised here on Saturday by Young Entrepreneurs Forum with the objective of encouraging youth towards business and entrepreneurship and establishing Ujjain as an entrepreneurial hub. Micro, small and medium enterprises minister Om Prakash Saklecha, industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, co-managing director of Unicorn India Ventures Anil Joshi, MBA ChaiWala founder Prafull Billore, Start-up Man of India Sameer Sharma and collector Asheesh Singh will be present as guests.

Young Entrepreneurs Forum is a group of young entrepreneurs of the city who are making their mark in different fields. Young Entrepreneurs Summit is organised every year with the aim of promoting entrepreneurship in the society along with the professional progress of all the entrepreneurs themselves. This year the summit has been set up as a launch-pad which has received a total of 65 start-up proposals, out of which the selected three will be awarded on Saturday.

The success stories of some distinguished entrepreneurs will be showcased in the summit as an exhibition. Along with this, some unique enterprise projects will be displayed. The summit to be held at Hotel Anjushree will start from 9 am and will continue till 4.30 pm. Entry to the summit is available by registration only.