Ujjain: Writer Amita Neerav feted for her novel 'Madhavi'

The organisers present a bust of Mahatma Gandhi to the novel writer Dr Amita Neerav | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): "Madhavi's entire life is a living document of female misery. Dr Amita Neerav in her novel Madhavi: Abhushan Se Chitika Swarnkan has beautifully portrayed the sorrows, deprivations and struggles of Madhavi's life that finally transform her from a nondescript person into a colossal personality."

These were the words of Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice-chancellor of Vikram University while giving the presidential address in the congratulatory function organised on the occasion of the completion of one year of publication of Ujjain's story writer Dr Amita Neeravís novel Madhavi: Abhushan Se Chitika Swarnkan.

Speaking at the function organised by Aswini Shodh Sansthan, Mahamandaleshwar Shaileshanand Giri said that womenís life has been a symbol of suffering for centuries. And in this novel, the struggles of today's womanís life have been brought to life through the life journey of Madhavi.

Chief guest Dr Gopal krishna Sharma, president of Madhya Pradesh Social Science Research Institute, said that Amita Neerav has included more than a hundred characters in this epic novel and has shown the life philosophy of each character with great success. Amita Neerav's writing is diverse and she keeps on attacking social evils, and social anomalies through her literature. Special guest Dr Rajesh Dikshit, vice-chancellor of Renaissance University, Indore said that Amita Neerav is fortunate to have received respect and recommendation in her hometown, which is rare for writers.

Speaking on the occasion, Amita Neerav said that from the writing period of Madhavi till today, Madhavi has carved me internally as well as externally. While on the external level I have received praise, encouragement, inspiration and good wishes from the readers, on the inside my life has become stable and concentrated. Each work simultaneously changes its surroundings, thoughts and society in its own way, while it also refines the creator. In this sense, each creation is a double journey.

The guests were welcomed by Dr Raman Solanki. The programme was conducted by Dr Neeta Jadhav and the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Prashant Puranik, registrar, Vikram University.