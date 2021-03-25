Ujjain: Works worth Rs 12crore inaugurated

Ujjain: Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, MLA Paras Jain and other public representatives jointly inaugurated the construction works worth Rs 12 crore under the Smart City project in the Bhairagarh area, Siddhavat and Kaal Bhairav temple premise on Thursday. The Cabinet minister also inaugurated Sanjeevani Public Clinic in Naliya Bakhal area.

Bahadursingh Bormundla, Rajendra Bharti, Sanwar Patel and other party members were present.

Yadav said that the government is paying equal attention towards the infrastructural work and the development of places of religious importance.

Yadav appeals to the locals follow Covid protocols

In his address Yadav appealed to the locals to follow Covid norms to ward of corona as the cases are on the rise across the country. Senior BJP MLA Paras Jain, district BJP head Vivek Joshi and other public representatives also addressed the programme.