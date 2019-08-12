Ujjain: Minister reviews Smart City Project works

Ujjain: Urban development and housing minister Jaywardhan Singh reviewed the ongoing construction works under Smart City Project during a meeting held at Simhastha Fair officer here on Sunday evening.

The minister viewed presentation based on ABD area, Mahakaleshwar temple, sawari route, Rudra Sagar integrated development action plan, school hub, digital center, transit hub, sewer pipe line laying work, etc.

He said there would be no compromise on quality of works. Peoples conveniences should be kept in mind while executing different works, he told the officials concerned.

During the meeting MLAs Ramlal Malviya, Murli Morwal and Mahesh Parmar, leader of opposition Rajendra Vasishstha and others also expressed their views.

The minister’s attention was also drawn towards construction of parallel railway overbridge at Freeganj, Kshipra river purification and development of Goverdhan Sagar. Collector Shashank Mishra and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal were also present at the meeting.