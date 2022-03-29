Ujjain: Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old bedridden woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in Chak village situated on Agar Road on Monday. The body was handed over to relatives after autopsy.

Rekhabai Banjara, wife of Mohanlal Banjara, was found dead at her home around 11 am. Husband Mohanlal told police that his wife, who was a labourer, had met with an accident near Gebi Saheb in 2017. Since then she has been bedridden. On Monday, she breathed her last. Chimanganj police sent the body for autopsy and later handed it over to the kin.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:52 AM IST