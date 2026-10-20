Ujjain Witnesses Grand Mahakal Sawari, 500 Kg Flowers Showered By Drones On Vijayadashami

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The traditional sawari of Lord Mahakal was taken out with religious fervour and grandeur on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The procession began at 4 pm from the Sabha Mandap of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and passed through major roads of the city before reaching Dussehra Maidan. Devotees welcomed Lord Manmahesh with flower showers, rangoli and devotional chants along the route.

As the palanquin reached the temple's main gate, the Madhya Pradesh Armed Police Force presented a ceremonial salute to Lord Manmahesh, who was seated in the palanquin.

Around 500 kg of flower petals were showered on the palanquin using drones. Rangoli covering nearly one lakh square feet decorated the procession route, while live painting added to the celebrations.

#WATCH | Baba Mahakal’s Dussehra Special Sawari Begins In #Ujjain With Pomp & Show, 500kg Flowers #MadhyaPradesh #Dussehra #Dussehra2026 #DussehraCelebration #MPNews https://t.co/No57gy1v8B — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 20, 2026

The Mahakaleshwar Temple band and police band performed during the sawari. Around 10 tribal dance troupes presented traditional performances, while 10 bhajan mandalis filled the atmosphere with devotional songs.

Nearly 300 Vedic batuks chanted Vedic mantras. The procession also featured a silver dhol, toppchi carbine, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Congress Seva Dal and other participating groups.

The sawari passed through Gudri Chauraha, Patni Bazaar, Gopal Mandir, Sarafa, Sati Gate, Nai Sadak, Daulatganj, Malipura, Dewas Gate, Chamunda Chauraha, Tower Marg, Shaheed Park and other major locations before reaching Dussehra Maidan.

At Dussehra Maidan, Lord Manmahesh's palanquin was welcomed and worshipped. Traditional rituals, including the worship of the Shami tree, were performed.

The return procession passed through Dewas Road, Teen Batti Chauraha, Freeganj Overbridge, Indore Gate, Harifatak Bridge and Begumbagh before reaching Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Following evening worship, devotees had darshan of Lord Mahakal in the Shri Holkar (Mukharvind) form. The deity was dressed in new garments, and the flag atop the temple spire was changed as part of Vijayadashami traditions.