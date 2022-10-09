Ujjain: Villagers demonstrating against police inaction lathi-charged

Agitated villagers of Narwar raised slogans against police inaction in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Narwar once again created chaos on Dewas Road here on Saturday. The villagers were demanding the arrest of the accused, who created a nuisance two days ago. When the villagers did not leave for two hours, the police lathi-charged and dispersed them.

Two days ago in Narwar, two youths from Kalyanpura and one from Narwar were beaten up by Arif Patel along with his associates leading to tension. Angry people staged a protest. SDM Govind Dubey had assured the arrest of the main accused Arif Patel within 24 hours but the villagers created ruckus in Narwar as Patel was not arrested.

DSP Santosh Kaul, who reached the spot, told the villagers about the helplessness of the police and said that the entire force is currently preparing for the visit of PM Narendra Modi. As soon as this tour is over, the arrest will be made by October 13., Despite this, when the villagers were not ready to leave, the police dispersed them out using a lathi charge. The traffic jam was lifted later. Police force was deployed in the area.