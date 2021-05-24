Ujjain: Villagers attack vaccination team in district believing it to be lethal, additional tehsildar among 2 injured

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Believing a rumour that Covid-19 vaccine is lethal, villagers attacked a vaccination team in Ujjain district on Monday. Two members including an additional Tehsildar received injuries in the attack.

The incident took place at Malikhedi village under Unhel tehsil of the district. The police have registered a case against accused and detained two persons. Additional police force has been deployed in the village to avert untoward incident.

According to sources, rumours have spread in villages especially among illiterate residents that people are dying because of vaccine.

Though the district administration with help of educated local residents are trying to make all villagers aware about vaccination and its benefits, there is a large section of people who are unwilling to accept facts.

Sources said that a vaccination team had recently visited Malikhedi village but very few residents turned up to get vaccinated.

On Monday morning, the team again reached the village for vaccination. The team led by additional Tehsildar Anu Jain was trying to convince people when a group of people turned violent and attacked the team.

On receiving information, senior administrative and police officials reached the spot. Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Akash Bhuria said two persons have been detained and they are being questioned.