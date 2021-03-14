Ujjain: Vikram University holds PhD entrance examination

Ujjain: PhD entrance exam for the students aspiring to pursue research in over in 25 specialisations was conducted by the Vikram University here on Sunday. The exam was held at two centres in two shifts. Out of 1,139 eligible applicants only 919 turned-up to write the examination.

Out of 712 applicants of 13 specialisations, who were to write their Ph D entrance examination at the Suman Manviki Bhavan only 581 aspiring researchers turned-up. While examination for 12 specialisations was conducted at the School of Studies in Physics but out of 427 applicants only 338 appeared for the examination.

According to proctor Dr Shailendra Kumar Sharma, the entrance examination was conducted on objective type pattern. The subject experts checked the answer-sheets and the results were declared on the same evening.

The candidates who have cleared UGC-NET with JRF or those who already have an MPhil degree had to submit an application but were exempted from the examination.