Ujjain: Vikram University all set to launch first under graduate course on Police Science

Ujjain: Vikram University is all set to become the first University in the country to offer an undergraduate course on Police Science. Other universities offer this course at postgraduate-level. The university has prepared this course in about 8 months. The syllabus has been prepared with the inputs of IAS and IPS officers. Students opting for BA in Police Science will be taught case studies developed from FIRs. The students will also learn psychology among other subjects. The students will lean the tricks of police station management. After the course, it will be easy for the student to get employment in government and private security agencies including police. University administration will ensure that the students are well versed in theory and practical aspects of policing.