Ujjain: Vikram University all set to hold 24th convocation ceremony today

Ujjain: Final rehearsals for 24th convocation at Vikram University (VU) were held twice on Friday. Vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey and registrar Dr UN Shukl in presence of executive council and faculty deans finalised all the arrangements. Governor Anandiben Patel will confer medals to 346 students at the Golden Jubilee Hall during a ceremony to be held from 3 pm on Saturday.

In view of Covid-10 outbreak, security arrangements have been strengthened at the convocation ceremony this time. Adherence to physical distancing norms has been made mandatory. Admission at the venue will also be through the identity card.

The students will have to reach the hall at 2 pm to attend the function. Special dress code has also been kept for the ceremony. All have been instructed to come in khadi cloth. Mobile phones will have to be closed at the venue and there will be a ban on carrying briefcases and food items.

Shout-out over unemployment

A social activist Dr Ramnath Singh Rathore has alleged that PhD degrees are being distributed by universities every year but the scholars are not being given jobs. All PhD degree holders have requested the state government to provide jobs with degrees. At the convocation ceremony on Saturday, some of the university's title holders are boycotting the degree in view of the lack of opportunities and are appealing to the other degree recipients to join the boycott so that the government will wake up from slumber, he informed. Dr Rathore stated that the higher education minister had assured to fill about 12,000 vacant posts in the department in three years. Over 3,500 guest scholars working in the state and on the other hand, the number of NET, SET, PhD holders who are unemployed is about 4,000. A total of 7,500 posts will be filled up by them and still 4,500 posts will remain vacant. If the State government wants, the UGC can sanction regular posts as per regulation 2018 or through PSC. If vacant posts are filled up through PSC, the quota of candidates from other states may be fixed. By fixing the quota and age limit, more and more opportunities should be given to the people of the state so that the people of the home state get maximum benefit, he demanded.