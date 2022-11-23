Ujjain: Vidya Bhavan students visit ICCC, learn about smart technologies 

Vidya Bhavan students during their visit to Integrated Command and Control Centre in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The students and faculty of Vidya Bhavan School visited Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under the community outreach programme and learned about the smart technologies government is using in making our life easier like cameras for surveillance, E-challan, traffic regulation etc, here on Tuesday.

The visitors were also informed about UMC Seva App 311. Any resident of Ujjain city can use this app for different purposes like Mahakal Darshan booking, death certificate, birth certificate, water bill etc. All the complaints through this app are also received by ICCC and it is then forwarded to the concerned departments which are resolved within 2 days depending upon the complaint received.

The visitors were also briefed about the digital centre developed by Ujjain Smart City for the citizens which consists of advanced gadgets and modern technology, and Ujjain Smart City Projects like Mahakal Dwar, Maharajwada, and Shri Mahakal Lok where historical importance and heritage preservation is done through sustainable development. They were also informed and saw the video of the government’s efforts to use renewable sources of energy and protect the environment by minimizing waste through the bio-methane plant and incense stick plant which is made of used flowers. An appeal was made to the students and faculty to take part in Citizen Perception Survey by giving their valuable feedback.

