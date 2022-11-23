Indore: Government officer lodges complaint against husband in police jansunwai

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman officer in a government department has lodged a complaint during the police jansunwai that she is being harassed by her husband, who is also an officer in a government department. The police officials assured her that appropriate action would be taken on the matter.

The woman stated in her complaint that her husband, who is the PA of an officer of the central government, had married another woman without getting a divorce from her. She alleged that her husband thrashed her and told her to stay with the other woman. When the woman officer refused, her husband harassed her physically and mentally.

She alleged that she had lodged a complaint with the Chandan Nagar police a few days ago, but no action had been taken on her complaint, so far. After the police failed to take action, she approached the jansunwai and lodged a complaint with a senior officer.