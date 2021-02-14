Ujjain: VHP, Bajrang Dal resent killing of Rinku Sharma

Ujjain: Resentment over killing of Rinku SharmaVishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India to CSP Hemlata Agrawal at Kanthal Chauraha here on Sunday.

The memo protested against the killing of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma in Mangolpuri, Delhi on February 10. The members of the VHP demanded strict action against Rinku’s killers by proposing a 6-point demand.

While reciting the memorandum, Bajrang Dal district convener Ankit Choubey said that by ordering a variance in fast track court, a special public prosecutor should also is appointed to examine the matter with precision.

A person from Rinku Sharma’s family should be given government job and financial assistance of Rs 1crore be given to his family.

Delhi Police should be held accountable for the frequent cases of such violence in their jurisdiction.

Immediate action must be taken against illegal encroachments by Muslims on government land across the country. The safety of Hindu youth in Muslim dominated areas should be ensured by giving them official protection.

All the Bajrang Dal members paid floral tributes to Rinku Sharma and demanded the execution of the culprits from the President and in the end the workers held a 2-minute silence to pay their homage to the deceased. VHP head Ashok Jain Chaywala was also present.