Ujjain: Various programmes to mark Bhairav Ashtami

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the Bhairav Ashtami festival, a 2-day birth anniversary will be celebrated on November 16-17 in the renowned Shri Kaal Bhairav Temple of Ujjain.

Giving information about the festival the chief priest of Kala Bhairav temple Dharmendra Sadashiv Chaturvedi said that on November 16, Bhairavnath's Abhishek-Puja will be performed in Brahma Muhurta. Aarti will be held at 9 am. After this, the process of darshan will go on throughout the day in the temple. On this occasion, the entire Garbh Grah and premises will be decorated with 4 quintals of colourful flowers. Havan will be performed at 6 pm with for the welfare of the whole of India. After the aarti of night, the Lord's Abhishek will be performed with Bhairav Sahastra Namavali. After this, he will be decorated with gold. The Lord will be adorned with gold and silver ornaments brought from the treasury.

A 56 Bhog will be prepared and offered and Maha Aarti will be performed from 12 am with drums and Nagadas. Prasad of 4 quintals of Nukti will be offered. Singer Kishan Bhagat's bhajan sandhya will be held outside the temple from 7 pm on November 16. Aarti will be held on November 17 at 9 am and after worship in the afternoon, Baba will be made to wear a Scindia turban as per tradition. Lord Kalbhairav's Sawari will be taken out after palanquin worship at 4 pm.